⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(23 March 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the AFU 32nd Mechanised Brigade, and repelled three enemy attacks near Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses were up to 20 troops, three motor vehicles, one French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery system, and one Grad MLRS combat vehicle.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces liberated Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and improved tactical situation on the front line.

Air strikes and artillery fire defeated units of AFU 42nd mechanised, 17th tank, 92nd assault, 79th air assault, 46th, 81st airmobile brigades close to Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Paraskoviyevka, Krasnogorovka, Maksimilyanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

Four attacks of the AFU 67th Mechanised Brigade's assault groups were repelled near Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 200 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, and one Grad MLRS combat vehicle.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units captured more favourable positions, and hit clusters of manpower and hardware of AFU 59th mechanised infantry, 23rd, 53rd mechanised brigades close to Neytalovo, Umanskoye, Ocheretino, and Toretsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, 12 counter-attacks launched by units of AFU 25th airborne, 3rd assault, 24th, 47th mechanised brigades were repelled near Novgorodskoye, Semyonovka, Orlovka, Tonenkoye, and Berdichi (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 350 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and five motor vehicles. In the course of the counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit one Czech-made DANA self-propelled artillery system, one D-20 howitzer, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one U.S.-made M119 gun.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved situation on the front line, and inflicted fire damage on AFU 58th mechanised infantry, 72nd mechanised brigades close to Urozhaynoye, Makarovka, Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

Moreover, one enemy attack was repelled close to Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 65 Ukrainian troops and three motor vehicles.

▫️ In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces hit clusters of manpower and hardware of AFU 128th, 65th mechanised, 35th marines brigades near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region), Tokarevka (Kherson region).

The enemy losses were up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, five pick-up trucks, and two U.S.-made M777 artillery systems.

Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged two S-300 SAM systems, one P-18 radar, one illumination and surveillance radar, one temporary deployment area of foreign mercenaries, as well as manpower and hardware of the AFU in 149 areas during the day.

Air defence systems have shot down 171 AFU UAVs, as well as 29 U.S.-made HIMARS and Czech-made Vampire MLRS projectiles. 📊 In total, 577 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 16,736 unmanned aerial vehicles, 489 air defence missile systems, 15,576 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,254 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,497 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 20,101 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.