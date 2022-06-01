MASSIVE VICTORY: WHO Withdraws 12 of 13 Amendments to IHR — Africa Says NO

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Dr. Naomi Wolf: "Credit to African nations. They know what slavery is, and they know what it means to be colonized. And they were like, 'No. Slow down. We're not going to hand over our sovereignty.' So it's diplomatic speak, but they said, 'We want to not fast track this; we want to slow-walk this,' meaning, not right now. Meaning never."
Steve Bannon: "This thing for right now is dead."
Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/the-bodies-of-others-the-new-authoritarians-covid-19-and-the-war-against-the-human-dr-naomi-wolf-video/