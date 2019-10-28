Easy (like Sunday Morning)

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I've always loved music and after a 20 year career as a mobile DJ (as well as truck driver - I love it all!), I missed playing piano. So I started again and I love it more than before. So here is the first of of what I hope to be many uploads.
Please subscribe if you like. I have a You Tube channel too, but I am more excited about this platform, for reasons which we all know.