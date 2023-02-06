Biden administration tried to ‘cover up’ existence of spy balloon

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The Biden administration tried to “cover up” and “keep the public from knowing” about the existence of a Chinese spy balloon floating above the United States, according to political analyst John Jordan.
“Whatever they accused Trump of at best, they are guilty of the same thing,” he told Sky News Australia.