Biden administration tried to ‘cover up’ existence of spy balloon

The Biden administration tried to “cover up” and “keep the public from knowing” about the existence of a Chinese spy balloon floating above the United States, according to political analyst John Jordan.
“Whatever they accused Trump of at best, they are guilty of the same thing,” he told Sky News Australia.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.