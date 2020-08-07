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THE COVID19 HOAX IS A 'LIVE EXERCISE' ABOUT TO KILL EVERYONE FOR REAL
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231 views • August 07, 2020
This is a backup copy of this courageous woman's video on https://d.tube/#!/v/pacmanpacks72/QmTqMqtLiesF3bXjDQCy67edTHFmXL3HSjFG9Va1JSGA9K
You won't find many summaries about this entire, dangerous world-wide hoax better than hers, so PLEASE DOWNLOAD IT AND/OR SHARE IT EVERYWHERE.
Download videos from many sources 100% free https://en.savefrom.net
VIP TO DOWNLOAD PRINT AND SHARE
The Rockefeller Foundation – Scenarios for the Future - Published 2010 (READ PAGE 18).pdf
https://mega.nz/file/HyxnRaoa#hardeE5bZ8n4WFNwJANp25HdcqpGoeHJrgvYpdBNckw
COVID-19 QUESTIONS – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/iiglzSAZ#6OSMwU8W85sfkxNEq8xGb6HU6_enRLhpaV4WkPLgi6I
REFUSAL OF VACCINATION – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/2r4VAARR#mhM93tiIp8c0B4M6QMolIeWXMaR19uOptmAA0ELNYTs
CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE OF VACCINATION - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/mvgBgQJL#vYCreoCNNiPmxeLzebKtoDzFJyKvDMYXzKs_PNJvQtI
RIGHT TO NO FACE MASK FOR USA - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/H6wXHawK#VgME-3a-ufQ92No6jMsMbfgrA9iJh59LctkbrCO7iT8
“The best way to take control over a people and control them utterly is to take a little of their freedom at a time, to erode rights by a thousand tiny and almost imperceptible reductions. In this way, the people will not see those rights and freedoms being removed until past the point at which these changes cannot be reversed.” Pat Miller, Willfully Ignorant
You won't find many summaries about this entire, dangerous world-wide hoax better than hers, so PLEASE DOWNLOAD IT AND/OR SHARE IT EVERYWHERE.
Download videos from many sources 100% free https://en.savefrom.net
VIP TO DOWNLOAD PRINT AND SHARE
The Rockefeller Foundation – Scenarios for the Future - Published 2010 (READ PAGE 18).pdf
https://mega.nz/file/HyxnRaoa#hardeE5bZ8n4WFNwJANp25HdcqpGoeHJrgvYpdBNckw
COVID-19 QUESTIONS – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/iiglzSAZ#6OSMwU8W85sfkxNEq8xGb6HU6_enRLhpaV4WkPLgi6I
REFUSAL OF VACCINATION – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/2r4VAARR#mhM93tiIp8c0B4M6QMolIeWXMaR19uOptmAA0ELNYTs
CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE OF VACCINATION - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/mvgBgQJL#vYCreoCNNiPmxeLzebKtoDzFJyKvDMYXzKs_PNJvQtI
RIGHT TO NO FACE MASK FOR USA - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/H6wXHawK#VgME-3a-ufQ92No6jMsMbfgrA9iJh59LctkbrCO7iT8
“The best way to take control over a people and control them utterly is to take a little of their freedom at a time, to erode rights by a thousand tiny and almost imperceptible reductions. In this way, the people will not see those rights and freedoms being removed until past the point at which these changes cannot be reversed.” Pat Miller, Willfully Ignorant
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