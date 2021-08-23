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BREAKING: Scientist Confirms COVID-19 Vaccine Triggering Majority Of Illnesses
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1270 views • August 23, 2021
This is WAR! You can't sue the vaccine makers, But you can HANG THEM for their crimes and every minion in the chain!!! I support Mandatory Hanging..for violators of The Nuremberg Code, Human Rights, Crimes against humanity,Oath breakers, order followers, and media censors who censor life saving information where death is involved with their crimes.We are coming for them! - Back4More420
FUCK COVID-19 IT'S JUST THE FLU ~ BEWARE OF THE COVID-19 BIO-WEAPON
DEATH SHOT ~ Don't get the JAB unless you like Graphene Oxide & Spike
Proteins in your bloodstream. Refer to Dr. David Martin, Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Jane Ruby’s research on the MRNA Vaccine. It's not a Vaccine, it's an experimental injection. Spike Proteins are on the U.S. Governments list of Bio-Warfare items, in other words the SPIKE PROTEINS are Chemical Warfare Agents - 32nd Degree Freemason
"Operation warp-speed" - it says everything about controlled opposition orange man.
source:
InforWars
FUCK COVID-19 IT'S JUST THE FLU ~ BEWARE OF THE COVID-19 BIO-WEAPON
DEATH SHOT ~ Don't get the JAB unless you like Graphene Oxide & Spike
Proteins in your bloodstream. Refer to Dr. David Martin, Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Jane Ruby’s research on the MRNA Vaccine. It's not a Vaccine, it's an experimental injection. Spike Proteins are on the U.S. Governments list of Bio-Warfare items, in other words the SPIKE PROTEINS are Chemical Warfare Agents - 32nd Degree Freemason
"Operation warp-speed" - it says everything about controlled opposition orange man.
source:
InforWars
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