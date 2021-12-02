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ICE AGE FARMER REPORTS: NO VAX, NO FOOD/FUEL IN INDIA - FOOD WITHHELD TO FORCE SHOTS
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141 views • December 02, 2021
Credit to Ice Age Farmer
Only Inoculated People Can Buy Grocery, Fuel: Aurangabad Issues Order To Boost Vaccination:
https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/only-inoculated-people-can-buy-grocery-fuel-aurangabad-issues-order-to-boost-vaccination.html
"Police won't enforce the mandates!" ... but they won't need to, as groceries and fuel are being withheld from those who fail to get their shots in Aurangabad, India. As Henry Kissinger warned, "Control food, and you control people." Christian breaks down this development and the plan to incrementally restrict access to food and basic services everywhere. Protests aren't helping; instead, build gardens, new healthcare, energy, and communications systems, and GET OFF the toxic systems of control.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/11/29/no-vax-no-food-fuel-in-india-food-withheld-to-force-vaccinations/
Only Inoculated People Can Buy Grocery, Fuel: Aurangabad Issues Order To Boost Vaccination:
https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/only-inoculated-people-can-buy-grocery-fuel-aurangabad-issues-order-to-boost-vaccination.html
"Police won't enforce the mandates!" ... but they won't need to, as groceries and fuel are being withheld from those who fail to get their shots in Aurangabad, India. As Henry Kissinger warned, "Control food, and you control people." Christian breaks down this development and the plan to incrementally restrict access to food and basic services everywhere. Protests aren't helping; instead, build gardens, new healthcare, energy, and communications systems, and GET OFF the toxic systems of control.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/11/29/no-vax-no-food-fuel-in-india-food-withheld-to-force-vaccinations/
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