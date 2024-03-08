President Trump posts nearly $92M bond in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

New York Post | President Donald Trump posted a $91.63 million bond Friday as he appeals a Manhattan jury’s judgment against him for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.





The posting of the bond is expected to allow Trump to stop the penalty from being enforced while he challenges January’s verdict at the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.





The bond is guaranteed by the insurance giant Chubb, which has offices in Virginia and New Jersey, according to Trump’s filing.





Trump was ordered to pay the massive sum at a trial to determine damages after a federal judge found Trump liable for repeatedly defaming Carroll — whom a prior jury found Trump sexually assaulted inside a department store fitting room — by claiming that she’d made up her allegation to get publicity for her book and calling her a “whack job” who should “pay dearly.”





