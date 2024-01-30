Bloody Sunday - Dark Troubles in Northern Ireland - How did a Protest March on January 30th 1972 Lead to a Massacre?

Bloody Sunday has become synonymous with the darkest period of the Troubles in Northern Ireland. But how did a protest march on January 30th 1972 lead to a massacre?

◾️Thirteen people were killed and a further 15 wounded after members of the Army's Parachute Regiment opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in the Bogside - a predominantly Catholic part of Londonderry (Derry).

◾️The image of a Catholic priest waving a blood-stained handkerchief as he helped a victim to safety was broadcast around the world.

◾️The Saville Inquiry, set up by Tony Blair in 1998, found that none of the casualties were posing a threat or doing anything that would justify their shooting.