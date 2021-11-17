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"RIGHTEOUSNESS IS WHAT GOD LOVES". (Righteous vs The Lawbreaker- READ BELOW)
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92 views • November 17, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Part of a larger message- God loves RIGHTEOUSNESS.
He loves those who love Him, love his Son and Spirit and uphold His word in their hearts. God loves those who honour the Cross of Christ and are preparing to wash their garments in blood and endure, win, triumph, and reign with Him in life eternal. The Lawbreaker will be judged with all righteous judgement, not by any messenger on any social platform, but by the works of the lawbreakers hand shall he or she be judged. By their own works they are condemned, and God is justified by all. Amen.
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Part of a larger message- God loves RIGHTEOUSNESS.
He loves those who love Him, love his Son and Spirit and uphold His word in their hearts. God loves those who honour the Cross of Christ and are preparing to wash their garments in blood and endure, win, triumph, and reign with Him in life eternal. The Lawbreaker will be judged with all righteous judgement, not by any messenger on any social platform, but by the works of the lawbreakers hand shall he or she be judged. By their own works they are condemned, and God is justified by all. Amen.
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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