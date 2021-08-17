USArmy Vet & Former CIA Analyst Matt Zeller: Huge Reveal on Afghanistan & Biden Arrogance

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"I Was Appalled" - Former CIA Analyst / Combat Advisor Blasts Joe Biden's Speech - 'We Sent Biden Plan After Plan on How to Evacuate These People - NOBODY LISTENED!'
Matt Zeller said Joe Biden’s speech was full of lies.
Zeller also said that he sent the Biden Admin plan after plan on how to evacuate people from Afghanistan safely and NO ONE listened to him.
Biden lied about how many people still need to be evacuated from Afghanistan.
Zeller: “I feel like I watched a different speech than the rest of you guys. I was appalled.”