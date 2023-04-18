The Truth Hurts | Dr. Andrew Kaufman on The Truth Expedition with Mark Bishofsky

Dr. Andrew Kaufman





April 15, 2023





[April 14th, 2023]





Mark Bishofsky welcomes Dr. Andrew Kaufman on The Truth Expedition to explore some of the common ideas we’ve been mislead by, like the Germ Theory. Together they entertain questions like: Is Covid-19 really a unique illness? What are the functions of Exosomes? Is there evidence for the claim that 5G causes life-threatening disease? And much more!





Check Out The Truth Expedition: https://rumble.com/c/c-2452974





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