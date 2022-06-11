X22 REPORT Ep. 2796b - Trump Signals 11.3 Verifies,New Guards Will Replace The Old Guard,It’s The People’s Duty

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2796b -June 19. 2022

Trump Signals 11.3 Verifies,New Guards Will Replace The Old Guard,It’s The People’s Duty

The [DS] are now pushing everything they have, the nothingburger J6 hearing will not work, the riots will not work, Trump and the people are watching everything they do and it is the duty to remove the old guard and replace them with the new guard. But without seeing it the people would not know how bad it is and how corrupt it really was. The founders knew that one day this would have to be done, not by violence, not by force but by the people coming together and removing the corrupt by voting in a landslide.





All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

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