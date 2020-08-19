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Take The House: Kevin McCarthy sounds off on Nancy Pelosi
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3 views • August 19, 2020
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy comments exclusively on lawmakers' continued battle over the US postal service and mail-in ballots, his thoughts on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's career in Washington, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly
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