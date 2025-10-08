© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥Russia struck a second DTEK facility within 24 hours, the company reported.
The latest strike hit a coal enrichment plant in the Donetsk Region, where coal is processed for use in thermal power stations.
DTEK is the country’s largest private energy company and a key player in supplying power to Ukraine’s grid — including to military-linked infrastructure.
This is already the third strike on this particular site.