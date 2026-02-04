© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REVEALED: Pope Leo Wanted his Pro-LGBT Stance Broadcasted
Fr. James Martin tells Stephen Colbert that Pope Leo plans to continue Francis’ LGBT agenda
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/fr-james-martin-tells-stephen-colbert-that-pope-leo-plans-to-continue-francis-lgbt-agenda/
A Year Into His Papacy, Leo XIV Faces His First Great Crisis With Traditionalists as Many Fear a New Schism 💯
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/02/year-his-papacy-leo-xiv-faces-his-fi