Remote Viewing Contest Results Revealed! #RV #OSINT

Here’s the jist: The Future Forecasting Group yt channel w/ Dick Algire made a video in October 2024 inviting anyone to participate in a remote viewing contest. He said the contest was over at the end of October, this video will be taken down then, and results will be in an upcoming video in November. I did the contest and followed the specific yet simple instructions, emailing my ideograms to the “contest” email. Sure enough, in November the contest invite video was gone, but through my searching, never found the “results” video of all the ideograms they received. Winter holidays, then it’s January 2025. Where’s the “results” video? Also checked the OTHER yt channel, Future Forecasters; It’s the same group of remote viewers. Double-checked my email, sent another email to the “contest” email, then thought they probably aren’t checking that email very often, and also probably aren’t remote-viewing their own email inbox, so I sent one to a different email they have on their website. I haven’t heard anything back. All emails look like they sent correctly and well within the time limit. They do have a paid membership to their future forecasts and crypto market remote views; maybe the “results” video is behind the pay wall I don’t pay for? Maybe human error on my part, overlooking the video of contest results? Can YOU find it, and post the link in the comments section if you do?!? I’d appreciate it, thanks.

A “Current Event” occurred on MSM later in Spring 2025. Little bit of a disaster. I feel mostly, but not completely sure this event is what I remote-viewed in the contest.

Because I mostly feel like the event happened already, and because maybe no one else got to see the results of the contest, either, I’ve revealed my ideograms and the event in question in this video.

