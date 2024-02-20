WHY CAN I NEVER STAND UP TO MY WIFE?

"Hey Stef, I'm married, but sometimes, I think I could have done better, and then I overthink it. I question my choices, wonder if I've made a mistake getting married, and then feel guilt and shame as a result. I'm constantly rehashing these questions, and it's torture. Can you shed some light on the path out of this cycle?"





