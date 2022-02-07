Pierre Kory: 'Our Medical System Failed; Its a Corrupt System' | Epoch Times

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Pierre Kory says the "entire practice of medicine has been co-opted" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with top officials deciding what is the best treatment for millions of people, instead of the doctor and patient making those decisions. He said federal agencies have a "fearsome power" to control the practice of medicine, using the CDC's campaign against the use of ivermectine as an example, which he says was "propaganda," and "debunked." Kory says COVID-19 is "a highly treatable disease," and that use of these cheaper treatments could have saved thousands of lives.
#PierreKory #Omicron #PublicHealth