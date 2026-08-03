Who are the saints of God? (3)

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Credits to Jesus is Lord
As followers of Christ, we must imitate and obey Christ out of faith in Him by obeying His holy written word, the Holy Scriptures, which testify of Him in John 5:39. The saints of God, the children of God are they who fear God and keep His holy ten commandments as part of God’s covenant with them and have the faith of Christ (Ecclesiastes 12:13, Hebrews 10:16; Revelation 14:12, King James Bible).
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