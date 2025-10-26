© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another analysis -something to think about !
This
"Russia is the aggressor!"
Imagine Russian warships - missiles - and military alliances spreading across Mexico - Canada - the Caribbean and then tell me what year Washington would’ve nuked the map.
If America gets a Monroe Doctrine -then Russia gets one too - or it’s all a lie.
Great powers ought to stay out of each other’s immediate security lanes.
That’s not just a preference.
It should be the foundation of global stability.
But what the West has done, expanding a hostile military bloc (NATO) to Russia’s doorstep - breaks every rule in the book.
Imagine if Russia set up bases in Tijuana or Quebec.
The U.S. would declare it a casus belli before breakfast.
This isn’t about wanting to draw up spheres of influence.
It’s about wanting to draw up spheres of security for Great Powers - so they can stay out of each other's lane.
This does not mean exclusive economic zones - it's about drawing up a new security architecture for the multipolar world.
If the Monroe Doctrine - which warns foreign powers to stay out of the Western Hemisphere - is accepted for the US - then why isn’t Russia afforded the same strategic perimeter?
Why is it “defensive” when Washington does it - but “aggressive” when Moscow draws a red line?
Monroe got his doctrine.
Moscow gets one too.
Either that - or we find out quickly what happens when the last red line finally breaks.
Source @Jack Oliver
