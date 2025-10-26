Another analysis -something to think about !



This



"Russia is the aggressor!"



Imagine Russian warships - missiles - and military alliances spreading across Mexico - Canada - the Caribbean and then tell me what year Washington would’ve nuked the map.



If America gets a Monroe Doctrine -then Russia gets one too - or it’s all a lie.



Great powers ought to stay out of each other’s immediate security lanes.



That’s not just a preference.



It should be the foundation of global stability.



But what the West has done, expanding a hostile military bloc (NATO) to Russia’s doorstep - breaks every rule in the book.



Imagine if Russia set up bases in Tijuana or Quebec.



The U.S. would declare it a casus belli before breakfast.



This isn’t about wanting to draw up spheres of influence.



It’s about wanting to draw up spheres of security for Great Powers - so they can stay out of each other's lane.



This does not mean exclusive economic zones - it's about drawing up a new security architecture for the multipolar world.



If the Monroe Doctrine - which warns foreign powers to stay out of the Western Hemisphere - is accepted for the US - then why isn’t Russia afforded the same strategic perimeter?



Why is it “defensive” when Washington does it - but “aggressive” when Moscow draws a red line?



Monroe got his doctrine.



Moscow gets one too.



Either that - or we find out quickly what happens when the last red line finally breaks.

Source @Jack Oliver

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING