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Healing Uterine Fibroids Naturally - Dr Jennifer Daniels interview by Daniel Davis with 50beyond (07.05.2013)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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168 views • August 15, 2021

For Beyond 50's "Natural Healing" talks, listen to an interview with Dr. Jennifer Daniels of the Tree of Life who has a 95% success rate of shrinking fibroids. Through her program for women, she emphasizes taking a holistic approach, from practices like qi gong exercises from China, to proper nutrition, detoxing the body, emotional and spiritual support. Tune in to Beyond 50 Radio: America's Talk Show for Baby Boomers that promotes the active and healthy lifestyle for those in midlife. Visit www.Beyond50Radio.com and sign up for our free E-newsletter.

 

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*Produced and syndicated by Joy and Daniel Davis of Beyond 50 Productions.

**JD123:032009

Re-post permission received 07/25/2021.

Keywords
dietinfertilitydairymentalitypomegranatesheavy bleedingattitudetree of lifemind connectiontoxificationfibroidsjennifer danielshysterectomyuterine fibroidsmale relationshipsgender messagessubconscious programmingbeyond50
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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