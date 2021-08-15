Healing Uterine Fibroids Naturally - Dr Jennifer Daniels interview by Daniel Davis with 50beyond (07.05.2013)

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For Beyond 50's "Natural Healing" talks, listen to an interview with Dr. Jennifer Daniels of the Tree of Life who has a 95% success rate of shrinking fibroids. Through her program for women, she emphasizes taking a holistic approach, from practices like qi gong exercises from China, to proper nutrition, detoxing the body, emotional and spiritual support. Tune in to Beyond 50 Radio: America's Talk Show for Baby Boomers that promotes the active and healthy lifestyle for those in midlife. Visit www.Beyond50Radio.com and sign up for our free E-newsletter.
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*Produced and syndicated by Joy and Daniel Davis of Beyond 50 Productions.
**JD123:032009
Re-post permission received 07/25/2021.