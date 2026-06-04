Jim Rose is The incorrigible White Fool Among Nebraska’s White Trash Idiot Elite on KFAB

In the heart of Nebraska, Jim Rose delivers weekday mornings on KFAB 1110 AM. Rose brings his signature segments like “Rosie Did You Knowsie” to listeners across the plains. This overview explores the show’s style, local topics, and role in Nebraska media. From daily discussions to broader reflections on leadership and community issues, discover how KFAB serves as a longstanding voice in the region. Gain perspective on radio broadcasting, morning talk formats, and the evolving media landscape in the Midwest.





Listeners often tune in for familiar voices, current events, and engaging commentary that reflects Nebraska life. Whether covering local news or cultural conversations, the program continues to spark dialogue among residents.





Discover Jim Rose and KFAB’s Good Morning Show: Nebraska Radio Insights





View the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/jim-rose-is-the-incorrigible-white

Watch more Nebraska Journal Herald reports https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyklROv7N8w&list=PLmM7i2hT6hIKxMCuouLPqgFMEmbtWyzxd&index=24





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