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Clay Clark Takes on Schwab, Great Reset, Transhumanism- Says NO to METAVERSE
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161 views • February 09, 2022
We all know Klaus Schwab, with his supervillain accent, has big plans to take over the world, but now he and his globalist cronies are no longer hiding just how nefarious the mechanism of those plans is. We spoke with Clay Clark who took us down a rabbit trail with video of Schwab's latest lackey Israeli, Yuval Noah Harari bragging about their ability to hi-jack the human brain. I don't know about you, but I'm not okay with a lobotomy- thanks but no thanks. Clay Clark has taken a pretty hard line stance: NO to Klaus Schwab, NO to his Great Reset & NO to transhumanism. At the end of our interview I asked Clay to promise us one thing, that he would say NO to trying to missionizing in the METAVERSE. His response was classic, "that would be like me saying, 'Clay, you could share the gospel with people if you put it in the RNA modified nano-technology that controls your thoughts.... everyone just has to hear Jesus, Jesus, Jesus; or Clay, you could own the concentration camp and make everybody listen to Jesus music. This is INSANITY!"

Clay's entire ReAwaken America tour is about getting this information into your hands, so you can get it into the hands of everyone you know. Visit TimeToFreeAmerica.com to get tickets to attend any of the upcoming conferences:
Canton, OH Feb 18th-19th
San Diego, CA March 11th-12th
Redmond, OR April 1st-2nd
Greer, SC May 13th-14th
Read more:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/clay-clark-takes-on-schwab-great-reset-transhumanism-says-no-to-metaverse/

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transhumanismthe great resetklaus schwabclay clarkreawaken americametaversereawaken america canton ohio
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