© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin Conquers Ukraine: Clinton Mercenary State Crumbles as War at Home Builds
Follow
4
Share
Report
270 views • February 26, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Is Russia fully justified in invading Ukraine, and is China flying under the radar to invade Taiwan while the media is focused on blasting Vladimir Putin? How much longer will it take until American’s realize they’re being pawned by the leftist media who are panicking that one of their biggest global income investments is now crumbling to the floor?
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvsgx8-putin-conquers-ukraine-clinton-mercenary-state-crumbles-as-war-at-home-buil.html
Is Russia fully justified in invading Ukraine, and is China flying under the radar to invade Taiwan while the media is focused on blasting Vladimir Putin? How much longer will it take until American’s realize they’re being pawned by the leftist media who are panicking that one of their biggest global income investments is now crumbling to the floor?
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvsgx8-putin-conquers-ukraine-clinton-mercenary-state-crumbles-as-war-at-home-buil.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.