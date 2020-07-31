WARNING: This Will Happen If You Take Vaccines

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Dr Suzanne Humphries, a practicing nephrologist (kidney physician) says the vaccine industry isn't giving people both sides of the story, and citizens need to get informed before subjecting themselves and their children to vaccines that can potentially cause serious harm or even death.
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