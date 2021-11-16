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Let’s Go Brandon: 10 Months of Failure | Grunt Speak Shorts
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101 views • November 16, 2021
When satire becomes mainstream media headlines, the Democrats have lost whatever marbles they had.
#GruntSpeakLive #FJB #LetsGoBrandon
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#GruntSpeakLive #FJB #LetsGoBrandon
Watch the complete stream here: https://www.redonkulas.com/post/facts-vs-leftoids
If you want to keep seeing this content, be sure to sign up for memberships on these sites!
https://redonkulas.locals.com/
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
You can watch Grunt Speak Live on these channels!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/live?u=redonkulaspopp
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.manosphere.tv/live?u=redonkulaspopp
https://roxytube.com/@redonkulas
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