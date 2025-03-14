Spiritual Awakening & The Great Purge: Finding Truth, Love & Purpose in Changing Times

Bonnie Vent is a medium and channeler

It is often asked how to get ready for what is to come. You need to start in the mundane things of life. The example is playing out on the world stage. You are seeing a massive purging process. For those that have been on the path for a while you will recognize this process from your own life experience. Do not over spend or place too much value on the material world. It is not about the size of your bank account, but rather the richness of your relationships. You cannot take material possessions with you after you leave this plane of existence, but you can take the love you gave and received.





