Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
4/03/2023 -- Large M7.0 earthquake in West Pacific + M6.5 Strikes NW Pacific - Movement underway now
115 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 17 hours ago |

A new large M7.0 range earthquake has struck the West Pacific, followed hours later (and many thousands of miles North) by another significant earthquake coming in at M6.5-M6.7 in Kamchatka Russia / NW Pacific plate boundary.Two back to back large earthquakes within about 10 hours of each other, thousands of miles apart... major movement underway now (as I explain in the video).

We are expecting the spread to continue, and move to the new areas named in the video, which include China, Alaska, Pakistan, as well as El Salvador, Peru, and Reno Nevada. Warnings issued for Delaware on the East coast of the USA for up to M4.0 range.


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket