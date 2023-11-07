Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TESTIMONY HEARD IN THE OATH KEEPERS' TRIAL APPEARS TO BE A LIE
channel image
The Absolute Truth w/ Emerald
5 Subscribers
43 views
Published 18 hours ago



Steve Baker details his latest on his January 6 report.




Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:8642c211970cd925

Keywords
steveoathheard

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket