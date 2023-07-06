Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CHP Talks: Darshan Maharaja—Assisted Suicide and the Fragility of Public Opinion
channel image
CHP Canada
90 Subscribers
38 views
Published Thursday

July 6, 2023: My guest this week is Darshan Maharaja. Darshan is a gifted and articulate writer whose incisive commentary covers a wide range of topics, including MAiD, climate change and economic policies. Born in India, Darshan has experienced both socialism and free market conditions; he has a wide range of experience, having worked as a chartered accountant in several foreign countries before coming to Canada. I appreciate his clear thoughts about our civilization’s decline into the premature ending of human lives. 

Learn more about Darshan at: https://darshanmaharaja.ca


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
suicidesupreme courtlifeparliamentpro-lifechp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorassisted suicidemaidpublic opinionpalliative carechpcanadachp talksdarshan maharajamentai illness

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket