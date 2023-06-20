My fateful meeting with Teya helped her to become an amazing figure skater

Pitiful Animal





It was a fateful meeting for us and Teya.

By chance my family had the opportunity to visit the suburbs of Ochamchire, Georgia.

I saw a white-haired dog wandering by the side of the road.

We couldn't believe our eyes.

A thin, boneless dog stooping to find food.





Her ears drooped sadly and wearily.

But she didn't seem angry with what was happening to her.

Teya seemed to have silently accepted her fate.

I approached and stroked her.

Teya seemed very cheerful and happy to be cuddled.

We thought she needed a thorough physical examination.

Teya felt the love that all the doctors had for her and responded to it warmly.

She wagged her tail every time someone touched her hair.

Teya was severely malnourished based on the screening results and her face also had multiple wounds.

We tried very hard to take care of her health better.

Teya was very cooperative and optimistic with everything happening around her.

She was interested in new things.

Teya got along with new friends like us, with other dogs, and was eager to find new places to live.

That made my whole family more excited and love her more.

After only a short time of care and treatment, Teya completely recovered and became happier than ever.

That winter, we took Teya out for a walk.

At first she seemed surprised by the cold air.

But right after that, I discovered that she really liked the snow, kept running and jumping, leaving us behind.

Teya playfully buried herself in the snow, not even wanting to wear warm clothes when playing outside.

She was the most excited little girl in the exciting ice skating and getting better with each passing day.

At that time, Teya had become a great skier after a long time of practice.

I was glad that I could help her once again have a happy life.

Thank you for coming to me and bringing such wonderful life energy





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7t9lcHOGaS4