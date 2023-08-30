Pskov Airport in Russia, about 30km from the Estonian border appears to have been struck by numerous drone attack strikes.
Let's hope they weren't from Estonia, or another NATO member state. That could become disastrous rapidly.
Articles:
https://tass.com/emergencies/1667121
https://www.rt.com/russia/582061-pskov-gunfire-explosions-reports/
