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The Saudi ambassador, Muhammad al-Qahtani, fell and died during a speech at a conference in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, in which he praised president A-Sisi and described him as "the dean of humanity.
Could be an example of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), a new term to describe this type of unexpected death of seemingly healthy adults. It's affecting young athletes, doctors, mothers. SADS seems to have started in 2021. Medical experts do not recognize the cause.
Perhaps its Climate Change
https://twitter.com/aNdr0iz/status/1557136518229139456?s=20&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
Mirrored - Philosophers Stone
Thanks to Brenda C for Link