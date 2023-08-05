Glenn's message for the CHALLENGES we're about to face

Glenn Beck





August 4, 2023





This past week, Glenn says, was one of the best and worst America has experienced. On one end, lies have been laid bare as Devon Archer testified that Joe Biden did in fact meet with Hunter Biden's business associates. But on the other, we've seen the arrogance of the elite as they continue to push the lies and indict former president Donald Trump for the third time. But, Glenn warns, while the forces we're up against may appear to be growing stronger, we cannot give into fear. Instead, it's time to double down on truth and restore what we know to be self-evident about gender, family, blind justice, integrity, and our basic human rights. But this solution, he warns, can't come with cursing and reimagining. Instead, the only way to truly win is to "thank God for the storm."





