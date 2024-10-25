The Man the Government Doesn't Want You to Know About

Have you ever wanted to shoot fully automatic weapons? If so, then head to ‪@dragonmans7242‬ in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Not only can you shoot fully automatic firearms - yes machine guns - but you can choose from 9 different types.If you’ve never shot a machine gun, I highly recommend it. I shot this Grease gun - which cost $50 for 25 rounds and lasted all of 5 seconds - but it’s an experience you won’t find in too many other places.

But that’s not all. Dragonman is also famous for his military museum - which is one of the largest private collections in the country. Valued at over $10 million, if Dragonman doesn’t have it, you don’t need to see it. For just $20 you can take a more than 2-hour tour and see tanks, half-tracks, attack jeeps, oodles of guns, racks of swords, and hundreds of uniformed mannequins. Dragonman also has an extensive collection of Nazi artifacts - including every helmet they used, actual cyanide vials carried by officers, and a Nazi engineered belt buckle that shot bullets. For those that aren’t faint of heart, his collection of never-seen-before war photos are impressive albeit macabre.

And for a military museum, he has some extremely eerie artifacts that illustrate the horrors of war, like a thousand bombs, horse gas masks - even gas masks for babies. I’ll let the tour guide explain that one.

Not only is he obsessed with firearms and war - but he also loves the 50’s and Elvis Presley. AT the end of the tour you can take a trip back in time. For those that are adventurous, you can take a ride on his moto-X track or go paint-balling.

But be warned, when you pull up, Dragonman protects his estate and warns you over and over that trespasses will be shot. Check out the best clips from the Dragonman military museum tour.

Shoot a full-auto firearm, go paint-balling, try out the moto-x track, or take the military museum tour. Check it out here: https://dragonmans.com

Firearm options: H&K MP5 9mm, CZ Scorpion 9mm, M4 Rifle 5.56, M4 Pistol 5.56, Ak-47 7.62x39, Tippmann .22LR (rifle or pistol), FN FS2000 5.56 NATO, Grease Gun .45 ACP, Scar CQC 5.56



