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FHWG- Todd Myers Washington Policy Institute - Government solutions to the environment are inferior to ones based on property incentives!
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2 views • October 13, 2019
Todd explains how markets work and governments fail when it comes to protecting and fostering the environment. He also features his fantastic book Eco Fads. Using actual examples and great graphics you'll see why we all need to take action to save us from the government must fix the ecosystem fanatics.
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