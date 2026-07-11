In the wake of Graham Platner’s perversion, we forget his policies.

It is easy to say his behavior is the worst thing about him, but that lets his beliefs off the hook.

He is a symptom of a bigger disaster.

It is no longer TDS; it is ‘America Derangement Syndrome’.

The socialists are on the verge of a full-blown movement that might come to define the Dem party.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (10 July 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6400852827112

https://x.com/Gutfeldfox/status/2075766525500248546