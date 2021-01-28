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Kim Clement - 2 Presidents Prophecy
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469 views • January 28, 2021
In 2008, prophet Kim Clement prophesied that there would come a time when there are two presidents! Unusual indeed. I believe that this prophecy is literally being fulfilled now (01/2021). President Donald J. Trump was rightly (legally) elected by we the people. DJT has NEVER resigned and NEVER conceded. He is quite literally, still the POTUS. Joe Biden was installed by unconstitutional means. Congress did not follow the constitution, yet certified him anyway. Joe Biden has an title, but he occupies the office illegally and unconstitutionally. For optics sake however, he is the President. There are literally TWO PRESIDENTS!
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