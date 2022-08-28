The Omega Man - The End of the World scene [Lets the Memes Begin!]

COVID PREDICTED 50 YEARS AGO!!!!

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The Omega Man (stylized as The Ωmega Man) is a 1971 American post-apocalyptic action film directed by Boris Sagal and starring Charlton Heston as a survivor of a pandemic. It was written by John William Corrington and Joyce Corrington, based on the 1954 novel I Am Legend by Richard Matheson. The film's producer, Walter Seltzer, went on to work with Heston again in the dystopian science-fiction film Soylent Green in 1973.

The film differs from the novel (and the previous film) in several ways. In the novel, humanity is destroyed by a bacterial plague (China) spread by bats (sound familiar?) and mosquitoes, which turns the population into vampire-like creatures; whereas, in this film version, biological warfare is the cause of the plague that kills most of the population by asphyxiation and turns most of the rest into nocturnal albino mutants. As a result of the virus, Martial Law is declared. Screenwriter Joyce Corrington holds a doctorate in chemistry and felt that this was more suitable for an adaptation.



