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Suppressing truth - searching for a new enemy against the people - GLOBAL WARMING!
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36 views • November 19, 2021
If you think GLOBAL WARMING is an issue, then it's only the elite control mechanism that has affected your mindset! Why do farmers that run a closed farming operation under glass or canopy use CO2 making machines? CO2 is essential for plant life!
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