Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep. Andy Biggs: Racketeering Charges For Fani Willis 'Possible' | OAN
channel image
GalacticStorm
2193 Subscribers
Shop now
26 views
Published 21 hours ago

Rep. Andy  Biggs: Racketeering Charges For Fani Willis 'Possible'  |   One America News Network -  In the second part of an exclusive interview, Representative Andy Biggs talks about the meetings Georgia attorney Nathan Wade had with the January 6th Committee and the White House while working on an indictment of President Trump for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

One America's John Hines has more from Washington.

Keywords
arrestindictmentpresident donald j trumpfani willis corruption

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket