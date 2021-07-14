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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 07-14-2021 The Kill Switch
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80 views • July 14, 2021
Do governments have a kill switch for the internet and communications? We think it would be naïve to think they don't. Through time governments and their banker owners have established crisis in order to pass "legislation" under the guise of protecting people. Clearly we know this is not their intentions!
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Article Links:
https://www.theorganicprepper.com/cyber-polygon-2020/
https://fee.org/articles/the-president-has-an-internet-kill-switch-a-bipartisan-group-of-lawmakers-wants-to-change-that/
Thumbnail Link:
https://images.sxsw.com/AmJs1sT7g7NuA-oaqWo3ImgBaFQ=/90x0:1350x900/950x0/images.sxsw.com/27/19414f45-5ddd-4ba9-82fa-0800cdadabc9/PP62840.png
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.theorganicprepper.com/cyber-polygon-2020/
https://fee.org/articles/the-president-has-an-internet-kill-switch-a-bipartisan-group-of-lawmakers-wants-to-change-that/
Thumbnail Link:
https://images.sxsw.com/AmJs1sT7g7NuA-oaqWo3ImgBaFQ=/90x0:1350x900/950x0/images.sxsw.com/27/19414f45-5ddd-4ba9-82fa-0800cdadabc9/PP62840.png
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