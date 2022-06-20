Right in the Middle of January 6 Hearing, NBC Cut Away For Something Mind Blowing

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Elijah Schaffer From NextNewsNetwork.com Reports, NBC cut away from the January 6 hearing to cover the US Open golf tournament and many people on Twitter jumped in to insult the hearings after the news was found out. The RNC Research account tweeted a video of it with the caption, “Americans are so interested in Pelosi’s illegitimate January 6 hearing that NBC just cut away to golf.”