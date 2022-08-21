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Dark Times, Amazing Heroes LifeSiteNews InFocus
High Hopes
High Hopes
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InFocus


With the forces of darkness vastly arrayed against people of good will, seeking to live with joy and faith may seem only cause for despair. Join John-Henry Westen in this second of episode of LifeSiteNews's InFocus as he discusses both the perils of our time and how God is raising up heroes to protect and fight for life and family from Canada and the UN to West Virginia and Washington, D.C.


To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Rumble_InFocus_Ep2_081522


Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/


Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Rumble_InFocus_Ep2_081522


Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews


Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1g2v2f-dark-times-amazing-heroes-lifesitenews-infocus.html



Keywords
familyuschristianlifeuncatholicunited nationscanadaunited statesculturewashington dcwest virginiaprotectlifesitenewsfight for lifejohn-henry westendark timesinfocusamazing heroesgod raising heroespeople of good will
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