Dark Times, Amazing Heroes LifeSiteNews InFocus

InFocus





With the forces of darkness vastly arrayed against people of good will, seeking to live with joy and faith may seem only cause for despair. Join John-Henry Westen in this second of episode of LifeSiteNews's InFocus as he discusses both the perils of our time and how God is raising up heroes to protect and fight for life and family from Canada and the UN to West Virginia and Washington, D.C.





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