Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pakistan Police Withdraw From former PM Khan's Home after Clashes with Protesters - March 15, 2023
73 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 16 hours ago |

Sharing from Global News on YouTube.

Pakistan's security forces withdrew from around Imran Khan's home on Wednesday, putting a pause on clashes that had erupted after police tried to arrest the former prime minister. Earlier, security forces had fired tear gas and water cannons at hundreds of Khan's supporters who had cordoned off his home in an effort to prevent his arrest. Khan's sought-after arrest is from a warrant against him for defying orders to present himself in court over charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries during his time as prime minister.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket