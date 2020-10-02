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I am Now Out of YOUTUBE JAIL|
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59 views • October 02, 2020
I am Now Out of YOUTUBE JAIL|
Dear Subscribers,
Last week USA TODAY featured me in a story on Operation Quack Hack, which you can view here. https://news.yahoo.com/not-slaves-alternative-health-providers-100219769.html
The next day, I found that my interview with Sarah Westhall was removed and I was thrown in YT jail. I wasn't allowed to publish anything for a week.
I am on Bitchute and Brighteon. Please keep me alive as they are trying to digitally assassinate me!!!!!
https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
I create reports on threadapp every day possible.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1299597982204129280.html
I am on twitter. Please find me there too. I am dropping information about the state of the world.
Why am i so censored? TRUTH WILL PREVAIL!
I do not know what COMMUNIST GUIDELINES i violated. THey do not tell you.
BLESSINGS TO YOU!
Dear Subscribers,
Last week USA TODAY featured me in a story on Operation Quack Hack, which you can view here. https://news.yahoo.com/not-slaves-alternative-health-providers-100219769.html
The next day, I found that my interview with Sarah Westhall was removed and I was thrown in YT jail. I wasn't allowed to publish anything for a week.
I am on Bitchute and Brighteon. Please keep me alive as they are trying to digitally assassinate me!!!!!
https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
I create reports on threadapp every day possible.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1299597982204129280.html
I am on twitter. Please find me there too. I am dropping information about the state of the world.
Why am i so censored? TRUTH WILL PREVAIL!
I do not know what COMMUNIST GUIDELINES i violated. THey do not tell you.
BLESSINGS TO YOU!
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