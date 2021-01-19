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Freedom Airway - #SolutionsWatch
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1592 views • January 19, 2021
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=39630
Professor Delores Cahill joins the deprogram today to discuss a solution for freedom-respecting travel in the age of COVID. The
Freedom Airway & Freedom Travel Alliance is seeking to create travel options that don’t require travelers to submit to
vaccination, face masks or quarantines. Find out more in this week's edition of #SolutionsWatch.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
Professor Delores Cahill joins the deprogram today to discuss a solution for freedom-respecting travel in the age of COVID. The
Freedom Airway & Freedom Travel Alliance is seeking to create travel options that don’t require travelers to submit to
vaccination, face masks or quarantines. Find out more in this week's edition of #SolutionsWatch.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
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