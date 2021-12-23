Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Border Wall Construction & Border Patrol

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GOV. GREG ABBOTT: Three billion dollars of Texas taxpayer money has been devoted to this cause of Texas securing the border, and so we have a lot of money available to us to continue to build the wall. And Stuart, I'll add this, for Texas is going to cost less than it did for the Trump administration for one reason. And that's because in Texas, unlike the Trump administration, we're not having to devote money to acquire the land.