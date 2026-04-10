⚡️Israel strikes Nabatieh in South Lebanon, huge clouds of smoke engulf residential buildings. Several reported killed as IOF intensifies bombing in the south

⚡️🇮🇱 Israel strikes Nabatieh in South Lebanon, huge clouds of smoke engulf residential buildings. Several reported killed as IOF intensifies bombing in the south.

Adding:

BREAKING (a few hours ago) ! Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf:

Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations.

These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin.