⚡️Israel strikes Nabatieh in South Lebanon, huge clouds of smoke engulf residential buildings. Several reported killed as IOF intensifies bombing in the south

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⚡️🇮🇱 Israel strikes Nabatieh in South Lebanon, huge clouds of smoke engulf residential buildings. Several reported killed as IOF intensifies bombing in the south.
Adding:
BREAKING (a few hours ago) ! Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf:
Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations.
These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin.